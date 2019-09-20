Home

WILSON John Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully at Codnor Park Residential Home on 4th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Dad of Lynne.
Father in Law of Tim and much loved Grandpa of Ben and Emma.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 09:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire. DE75 7AY
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 20, 2019
