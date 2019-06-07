Home

John Steele

Notice Condolences

John Steele Notice
Steele John
MBE Passed away peacefully
on 27th May,
aged 91.
Loving husband to the late Eileen,
brother to Mary and father to Julie,
Beth, Michael and the late John.
A much loved grandfather to
Kelly, John Henry, Lisa, Joanne,
Stuart, Danny, Steven and Robert,
and great grandfather to
Ethan, Jessica, Lucy, Harper-Rose,
Amber, Corey and Lucas.
A stalwart supporter of and
tireless volunteer for SSAFA
for over 30 years, for which he
was recognised with an MBE.
Fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
Funeral details to be confirmed,
enquiries can be made to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
South Normanton, tel. 01733 819848.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to SSAFA,
with the family's thanks.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 7, 2019
