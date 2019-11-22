|
|
|
Orme John Derek Derek, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 10th November at the Royal Derby Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
a much-loved Dad, 'Grand', brother, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many.
The service and committal will take place at St Mary the Virgin, Denby Parish Church on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 22, 2019