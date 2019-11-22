Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:30
St Mary the Virgin
Denby Parish Church
Notice Condolences

John Orme Notice
Orme John Derek Derek, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 10th November at the Royal Derby Hospital,
aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of the late Jean,
a much-loved Dad, 'Grand', brother, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to many.

The service and committal will take place at St Mary the Virgin, Denby Parish Church on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 22, 2019
