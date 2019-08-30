Home

Services
Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Denby
View Map
Hill John
"Jack" Passed away peacefully
at his home in Denby on
21st August 2019 aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
beloved father of John, Linda,
Wendy and the late David.
Service to be held on Tuesday,
3rd September 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Denby, at 2:00 p.m. followed
by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given for
Treetops Hospice and
Marie Curie Nurses.
Further enquiries c/o Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 30, 2019
