DAVEY John James Farnsworth (Proprietor of Amber Value) passed away at his home in Brinsley on 5th February 2019,
aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved dad, father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Service to be held on Thursday,
21st February 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
at St. James Church, Brinsley,
followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for Orchid (Fighting Male Cancer) or Nottingham Hospice Care.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 15, 2019
