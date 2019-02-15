Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30
St. James Church
Brinsley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Davey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Davey

Notice Condolences

John Davey Notice
DAVEY John James Farnsworth (Proprietor of Amber Value) passed away at his home in Brinsley on 5th February 2019,
aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved dad, father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Service to be held on Thursday,
21st February 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
at St. James Church, Brinsley,
followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for Orchid (Fighting Male Cancer) or Nottingham Hospice Care.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
Download Now