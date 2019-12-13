Home

John Cockayne

Notice

John Cockayne Notice
COKAYNE John Edward Of Heanor.
Passed away on 3rd December 2019, aged 80 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Heanor Methodist Church on Wednesday 18th December at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of John for Alzheimer's Society may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Dec. 13, 2019
