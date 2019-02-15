|
BIRKS John William
'Jack' Of Belper, passed away at Spencer Grove Nursing Home,
Belper, on 3rd February 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Caroline,
Father to John, Melvyn and Trevor,
Father in Law to Brenda,
Grandfather to Jonathan, Andrew, Garry and his Great Grandchildren.
Jack's funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Codnor on
Monday 25th February at 2.00pm followed by interment at
Crosshill Cemetery, Codnor.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu may be given at the service
for Cancer Research UK.
Further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside Belper,
DE56 1UR. TEL: 01773 820201
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 15, 2019
