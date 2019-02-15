Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Birks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Birks

Notice Condolences

John Birks Notice
BIRKS John William
'Jack' Of Belper, passed away at Spencer Grove Nursing Home,
Belper, on 3rd February 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Caroline,
Father to John, Melvyn and Trevor,
Father in Law to Brenda,
Grandfather to Jonathan, Andrew, Garry and his Great Grandchildren.
Jack's funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Codnor on
Monday 25th February at 2.00pm followed by interment at
Crosshill Cemetery, Codnor.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu may be given at the service
for Cancer Research UK.
Further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside Belper,
DE56 1UR. TEL: 01773 820201
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.