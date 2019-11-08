Home

Sansome Joe of Loscoe.
Passed away peacefully on 29th October 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marina, much loved dad of Yvonne,
dear grandad of Tracey,
great grandad of Zak and Oscar. Service and cremation to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park
and Crematorium on
Monday, 18th November 2019 at 11:00a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given for Dementia UK. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 8, 2019
