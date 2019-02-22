|
Martin Joan
(née Curzon) Late of Heage and Belper passed away peacefully on 6th February 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved mum, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Service to be held at St. Luke's Church, Heage, on Wednesday, 27th February 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial in the churchyard. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given for St. Luke's Church Heage. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 22, 2019
