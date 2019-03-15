|
|
|
JOHNSON Joan Of Smalley
Passed away peacefully on
23rd February, 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 29th March at 11.00 am. No flowers by request.
Further enquiries to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More