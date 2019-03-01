Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
15:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Swanwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivor Jepson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivor Jepson

Notice Condolences

Ivor Jepson Notice
JEPSON Ivor Passed away peacefully at
The Firs Nursing Home, Codnor on the 15th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Kathleen,
much loved dad of Heather and Chris
and a grandad of Liam.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Amber Valley Crematorium at Swanwick on Monday
11th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only, however,
donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Ripley Hospital.
Further enquiries to The Cooperative Funeralcare 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley. Tel 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.