JEPSON Ivor Passed away peacefully at
The Firs Nursing Home, Codnor on the 15th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Kathleen,
much loved dad of Heather and Chris
and a grandad of Liam.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Amber Valley Crematorium at Swanwick on Monday
11th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only, however,
donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Ripley Hospital.
Further enquiries to The Cooperative Funeralcare 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley. Tel 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 1, 2019
