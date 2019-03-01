|
|
|
SMETANA Ivan John (Smet) Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday 26th January 2019,
aged 55 years.
Dear son of Christina.
Much loved dad of Taylor, Chad and Maddison Smetana.
Loving grandad to Oliver. Brother of Michael, Christina, Patrick and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Rest in peace.
Funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Eastwood on Thursday 7th March at 11.00am followed by interment in Heanor Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations in memory of Ivan are optional, for Baby Unit Royal Derby Hospital and may be given by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Derby Hospitals Charity) or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More