Ivan Manners Notice
MANNERS Ivan Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of June.
Beloved father of Lorraine,
Sharon and the late Julie.
Dearly loved grandad
of seven grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 1.00pm.
Floral tributes or further enquiries
to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to
the funeral announcements
page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 15, 2019
