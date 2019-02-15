Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:15
All Saints Church
Ripley
Resources
Simpson Ingrid Of Ripley passed away on 29th January 2019
aged 69 years, formerly worked at Ripley Junior School. Beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Joanne and Lorraine, nanna of Sarah, Adam, Holly and Chloe and a great nanna of Lexie and Leo.
Service to be held at All Saints Church, Ripley, on Friday, 22nd February 2019 at 1:15 p.m. followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given for the Macmillan Unit Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 15, 2019
