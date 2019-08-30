|
GARTON Formerly Lees
Gladys Peacefully on
21st August 2019 at Lawton Manor Nursing Home, Church Lawton, Gladys aged 96 years of Ripley. Devoted wife of the late Bill and Alf, much loved mum of John, dear mother in law of Janet, treasured grandma of Graham and Karen and beloved sister of Betty. Gladys will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service and cremation at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 6th September at 12 noon. Will all friends please meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only but if desired a donation may be made to Cancer Research UK.
All donations and inquiries to Joseph Edwards & Sons, Independent Funeral Directors of Alsager, Cheshire.
Tel: 01270 882097
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 30, 2019