LONGDON Gillian Formerly of Heanor
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Markeaton Crematorium on Friday 15th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gillian to be divided between Rainbows and Amenities Fund Ada Belfield Care Home which may be given by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 1, 2019
