|
|
|
STALEY George Of Langley Mill.
Passed away on 25th August 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved Husband of the late Hazel. Much loved father of Robert and daughter in law Doreen.
Dear grandfather to Joseph and Daniel. Great grandad of Ted and Alba.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George for Kidney Research UK may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 6, 2019