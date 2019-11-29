|
|
|
Cowlishaw Geoff Of Ripley, formerly of Newbold Chesterfield, passed away suddenly on Thursday, 21st November 2019 at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 70 years. Loving husband to Heather.
Dear father to Amy and Laura and cherished grandad to Elyse, Morgan and Archie. A much loved father-in-law and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Monday, 16th December 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu will be given to
The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to Trafford Lowe
Funeral Services, 166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire. DE55 4HU. Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 29, 2019