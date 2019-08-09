|
KING Fred Of South Wingfield formerly Lancaster, Morecombe and Edinburgh passed away peacefully at The Meadows care home Alfreton on the 29th July 2019, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband and friend of Jean, Loving dad of Lisa and a much loved and treasured grandad of Jack.
The Funeral Service will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium at Swanwick on Thursday 22nd August at 1pm.
No flowers by request however donations in lieu will be gratefully received for The Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.
