Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Swanwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred King

Notice Condolences

Fred King Notice
KING Fred Of South Wingfield formerly Lancaster, Morecombe and Edinburgh passed away peacefully at The Meadows care home Alfreton on the 29th July 2019, aged 86 years.

Devoted husband and friend of Jean, Loving dad of Lisa and a much loved and treasured grandad of Jack.

The Funeral Service will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium at Swanwick on Thursday 22nd August at 1pm.

No flowers by request however donations in lieu will be gratefully received for The Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.

Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
5 Nottingham road, Ripley.
Tel 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.