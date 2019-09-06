Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park
Swanwick
Walters Frank Of Ripley, passed away on 23rd August 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Catherine, loving father of
Robert, Francis and families.
Service and cremation to be held on Tuesday, 10th September 2019 at
11:00am at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given for the Salvation Army. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 6, 2019
