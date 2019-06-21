|
Shaw Frances
(née Spencer) Of Ripley, passed away on 23rd May 2019, at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 95 years.
Loving wife of the late Thomas and
dear sister of Margaret and the late Violet, Agnes and Bill.
Service to be held on
Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Ripley,
followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, may be given for Marie Curie Nurses. Further enquiries to
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 21, 2019
