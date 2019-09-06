Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
Swanwick Crematorium
Frances Bailey Notice
BAILEY Frances Marie (Marie) Of Lime Avenue, Ripley, passed away peacefully on Monday 12th August, aged 90 years
in The Royal Derby Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
dearly loved mum of Helen
and good friend of Chris.
Sincere thanks to all who
supported Marie in her final months.
Funeral service followed by cremation to be held at Swanwick Crematorium, on Friday, 6th September 2019 at
2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be given
for Treetops Hospice Trust.
Further enquiries to Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley,
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 6, 2019
