BOOTH (Formerly Walker, née Ottowell)
Eva Passed away peacefully at Rowthorne Care Home, Swanwick,
on 10th August 2019, aged 100.
Loving widow, mum, step-mum, grandma, great-grandma
and great great grandma.
A service will be held on Tuesday
3rd September at Swanwick Crematorium, at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be given
for the Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries Co-operative Funeralcare, Ripley, telephone 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 23, 2019