Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00
Swanwick Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva (Formerly Walker, née Ottowell) Booth

Notice Condolences

Eva (Formerly Walker, née Ottowell) Booth Notice
BOOTH
(Formerly Walker, née Ottowell)
Eva
Passed away peacefully at Rowthorne Care Home, Swanwick,on 10th August 2019, aged 100.
Loving widow, mum, step-mum, grandma, great-grandma and great great grandma.
A service will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at Swanwick Crematorium, at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be given for the Alzheimers Society. All enquiries Co-operative Funeralcare, Ripley, telephone 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.