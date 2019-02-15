|
Dodsley Eric James The family of Eric would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, messages of sympathy, beautiful floral tributes, donations to The British Heart Foundation and for attending the funeral service.
Special thanks to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Reverend David Stevenson and the Heanor Miners Welfare. Funeral arrangements by
The Central England Co-operative
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood. Nottingham Telephone: 01773 531945.
