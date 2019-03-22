|
CLIFF Elsie Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019.
Aged 93 years.
Beloved wife to the late Eric,
loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Elsie's funeral will be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to benefit Combined Day Unit
(Royal Derby Hospital Charity)
All enquiries to: Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 22, 2019
