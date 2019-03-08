|
|
|
BUNDY Douglas Harold Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on
22nd February 2019, aged 71 years. Much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will
take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Doug to be divided between Medical Assessment Unit Royal Derby Hospital and Cancer Research UK, which may be given by
retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 8, 2019
