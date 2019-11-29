|
TOONE Dorothy Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Arthur. Much loved mam to Clive and Philip. Dear nanna of Lee, Mark, Selina, Ashton, Alanna and Ami. Cherished great nanna of Sharni, Jenson, Toby, Keegan & Kaitlyn.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium, West Chapel on Wednesday 11th December at 10.30am followed by burial in
Wilford Hill Cemetery.
Floral tributes and further enquiries to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 29, 2019