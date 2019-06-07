|
Haslam Dorothy Former resident of Cromford Road, Aldercar, passed away
peacefully on 27th May 2019 at
Royal Derby Hospital, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, loving mother of David and mother in law to Lesley, devoted grandmother of Peter and Claire, and a treasured and much loved sister of Sheila and Valerie. Dorothy will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Friday 14th June at 12.45pm in the Reflection Chapel. Everyone is welcome. Floral tributes, or donations gladly accepted in memory of Dorothy for Marie Curie, may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484. Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 7, 2019
