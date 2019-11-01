Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bradley

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Bradley Notice
Bradley Dorothy of Ripley
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
18th October 2019 aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
much loved mum of Janice and Mike, mother in law of Trevor and Liz, dearly loved mamma and great mamma.
Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Ripley, on
Monday, 11th November 2019 at 2:15p.m. followed by private cremation.
The family invite you to wear a
splash of colour for the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be given for the Crich Day Centre at
The Glebe, Crich.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -