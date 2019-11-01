|
|
|
Bradley Dorothy of Ripley
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
18th October 2019 aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
much loved mum of Janice and Mike, mother in law of Trevor and Liz, dearly loved mamma and great mamma.
Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Ripley, on
Monday, 11th November 2019 at 2:15p.m. followed by private cremation.
The family invite you to wear a
splash of colour for the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be given for the Crich Day Centre at
The Glebe, Crich.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 1, 2019