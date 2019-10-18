Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
15:00
Mansfield Crematorium (Newstead Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Chambers

Notice Condolences

Dora Chambers Notice
CHAMBERS Dora Of Giltbrook (formerly of Greasley Miners Welfare).
Passed away peacefully on October 8th 2019, aged 86.
Dora leaves her loving husband
Cyril and all the family.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium (Newstead Chapel) on October 28th 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be taken in lieu of
Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson's UK.
Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AY. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.