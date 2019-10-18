|
CHAMBERS Dora Of Giltbrook (formerly of Greasley Miners Welfare).
Passed away peacefully on October 8th 2019, aged 86.
Dora leaves her loving husband
Cyril and all the family.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium (Newstead Chapel) on October 28th 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be taken in lieu of
Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson's UK.
Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AY. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019