Dennis Rodgers

Dennis Rodgers Notice
RODGERS Dennis Passed away peacefully at home on the 9th August 2019, aged 89 years.
Reunited with the late Margot,
loving dad of Timothy and
father in law of Amanda.

The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 30th August at St James Church in Codnor at 10 am, followed by interment in Ripley Cemetery.

Family flowers only, however, donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Ripley Hospital League of Friends.

Further enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley. Tel 01773 570136.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 23, 2019
