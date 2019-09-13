Home

Gibson Dennis Of Codnor. Passed away peacefully
on Thursday 29th August 2019
at home in Codnor, aged 79 years.
Reunited with Wife Jean.
Cherished Dad, Granddad,
Great-Granddad and Brother.
Service will take place at
St James Church Codnor on
Thursday 19th September 2019 at 10am followed by committal at
Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick.
All flowers welcome, but any donations kindly received will be forwarded to Treetops Hospice.
Further enquiries to Co-operative Funeral Care, 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley, Tel 01773 570 136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 13, 2019
