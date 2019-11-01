Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Godfrey

Notice Condolences

David Godfrey Notice
GODFREY David (Spider) Of Marlpool
(Previously Ilkeston)
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at The Royal Derby Hospital
On Tuesday 8th October 2019
aged 74 years. Leaves behind his Children Lee, Dean and Paula.
Son-in-Law Michael, Daughter-in-Law Sam and Grandchildren.
Who will miss him dearly.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for The British Lung Foundation
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -