|
|
|
GODFREY David (Spider) Of Marlpool
(Previously Ilkeston)
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at The Royal Derby Hospital
On Tuesday 8th October 2019
aged 74 years. Leaves behind his Children Lee, Dean and Paula.
Son-in-Law Michael, Daughter-in-Law Sam and Grandchildren.
Who will miss him dearly.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for The British Lung Foundation
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 1, 2019