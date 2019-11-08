Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00
St Andrews Church
Langley Mill
Cyril Mosley Notice
MOSLEY Cyril of Heanor Passed away peacefully at Canal Vue Care Home on
18th October 2019,
aged 87 years.

The funeral service will be held at
St Andrews Church, Langley Mill,
on Monday 18th November at 11.00am followed by cremation at Bramcote
at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of
Dementia UK and Canal Vue Care Home will be taken as a retiring collection.
Further enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 8, 2019
