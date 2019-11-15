|
|
|
Ensall Clifford Palmer (Cliff) Of Codnor Park, passed away peacefully at his home on
Sunday, 3rd November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband to the late Freda, loving father to the late Andrew and a dear brother to Eileen and Sylvia.
A friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Ironville Church on Thursday, 21st November 2019 at 11.15 am. Followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be given to Ironville Church.
Any enquiries to Trafford Lowe Funeral Services, 166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire. DE55 4HU. Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 15, 2019