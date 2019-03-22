|
|
|
STANLEY Christine
(née Marsden) Of Marlpool, Heanor.
Born in Sheepridge, Huddersfield.
Passed away peacefully on
8th March 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of Norman.
A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Belper on
Tuesday 2nd April at 1.15pm followed by private family committal.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Christine to be divided between
British Heart Foundation and
The Ear Foundation (Nottingham) which may be given by retiring
collection after the service
(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More