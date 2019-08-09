Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
15:00
Bramcote Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Dickens

Notice Condolences

Christine Dickens Notice
Dickens Christine Margaret Of Codnor
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at
The Royal Derby Hospital
On 26th July 2019
aged 75 years.
Leaves behind loving family Robert, Lisa, Anthony, Carla, Graham, Anne, Joshua, Luke and Neive
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th August at 3pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
British Heart Foundation
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.