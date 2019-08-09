|
|
|
Dickens Christine Margaret Of Codnor
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at
The Royal Derby Hospital
On 26th July 2019
aged 75 years.
Leaves behind loving family Robert, Lisa, Anthony, Carla, Graham, Anne, Joshua, Luke and Neive
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th August at 3pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
British Heart Foundation
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 9, 2019