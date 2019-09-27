|
|
|
Wright Charles Edward Thomas
"Ted" Of Sawmills.
Passed away peacefully on 12th
September 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved brother, uncle and
friend to many.
Service and cremation to be held
at Amber Valley Memorial Park &
Crematorium, Swanwick on Thursday,
10th October 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu may be given for Air Ambulance
(DLRAA).
Further enquiries to: Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service, Chapel
Street, Ripley. Tel: 01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 27, 2019