Lyttle Councillor Brian John of Somercotes, passed away suddenly on Monday, 25th November 2019 aged 67 years. Beloved husband to the late Carole and a dear brother to Alan, Frank, Patricia and the late George.
A much loved uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Christ The King Church, Alfreton on Friday, 20th December 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Followed by Interment in Alfreton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be given to the PDSA and MS Society.
Any enquiries to Trafford Lowe
Funeral Services, 166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire. DE55 4HU. Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Dec. 13, 2019