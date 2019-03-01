|
SELLORS Betty Of Loscoe.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 16th February 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gus.
Dearly loved mum of Wendy.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Monday 11th March at 11.00am.
No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Betty for British Heart Foundation may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 1, 2019
