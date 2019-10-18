|
Renshaw Betty Of Alfreton, passed away peacefully
on Friday
20th October 2019 at
Kings Mill Hospital, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derrick and
a dear mother, mother in law, grandma and great grandma and a loving aunt.
Funeral service to take place at Riddings Church of Christ,
Colledge Street, Riddings on
Thursday 24th October 2019 at
1:30pm followed by interment
at Leabrooks Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be given to
Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation and Air Ambulance.
Any enqs to Trafford Lowe Funeral Services, 166 Somercotes Hill,
DE55 4HU. Tel: 01773 602593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019