Hunt Barry Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully at home on the 5th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sylvia,
loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Marlpool Chapel at 11.00am on the 23rd of October, followed by interment at Marlpool Cemetery.
Floral tributes are optional, donations in memory of Barry for the Salvation Army may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gilliotts Funeral Directors,
1A Albert Street, Heanor DE75 7QD
Tel (01773) 713921
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 18, 2019