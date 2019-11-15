|
|
|
Naylor Barrie Of Eastwood & Heanor.
Passed away peacefully at The Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham on 27th October 2019, aged 74 years.
He leaves behind his Son and Daughter Tim and Emily Naylor. Grand Children Molly, Julius, Hattie, Jenny, Euan and Alex. He will be sadly missed by all. Taken too soon.
The funeral service will be held at Swanwick Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 4pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for a . Further enquiries to be made
to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AY, Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 15, 2019