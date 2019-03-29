Home

Dove Funeral Services
3-5 Carter Street
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire ST14 8HA
01889 564431
Barbara Reynolds
Reynolds Barbara Jane 09/10/53- 18/03/19
Passed away peacefully at
the Royal Derby Nightingale, Macmillan Ward.
Beloved wife of Steven and mother of Abigail, will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium (Round Chapel) 11am on Wednesday 3rd April.
At her request, please wear
something bright and cheerful.
Donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries Dove Funeral Services
3-5 Carter Street, Uttoxeter, ST14 8HA 01889 564431.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 29, 2019
