SHIPMAN, Audrey Former School Teacher at
Coppice Primary and Marlpool Infants.
Passed away peacefully on
2nd March 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife, mum and nana.
Funeral service will take place at
St Clement's Church, Horsley on Tuesday 26th March at 1.30 pm, followed by interment at
Horsley Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Audrey for "Ward 404 at Royal Derby Hospital"
can be made online at
www.gillotts.co.uk/audreyshipman
or by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to
Derby & Burton Hospital Charity)
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 22, 2019
