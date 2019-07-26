Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00
St Andrew's Church
Swanwick
View Map
PALFREYMAN Ann Passed away peacefully at home on the 11th of July 2019 aged 76 years.
A much loved wife of the late Brian,
also a loving mum, nanny and
friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Andrew's Church, Swanwick on Wednesday 31st July at 12 noon followed by burial in
Leabrooks Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to the Macmillan Unit at Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries A Storer & Sons, Somercotes, 01773 602942.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 26, 2019
