Sutton Ann Of Heanor.
Passed away in hospital on
8th June 2019, aged 65 years.
Beloved daughter, mum and grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Ann for Nightingale Macmillan Unit, Royal Derby Hospital, which may be given by retiring collection after the service
(cheques payable to Derby and
Burton Hospitals Charity) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page
at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 21, 2019
