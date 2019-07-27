|
ROGERS Yvonne Sarah Sadly passed away on
17th July 2019 aged 56 years.
A service in celebration of Yvonne's life will take place at
Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1:45pm.
All who knew Yvonne are very welcome to attend.
Flowers and donations to
'Portsmouth Hospitals Charity' will be gratefully received on the day or send to: The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on July 27, 2019