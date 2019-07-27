Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Rogers

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Rogers Notice
ROGERS Yvonne Sarah Sadly passed away on
17th July 2019 aged 56 years.
A service in celebration of Yvonne's life will take place at
Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1:45pm.
All who knew Yvonne are very welcome to attend.
Flowers and donations to
'Portsmouth Hospitals Charity' will be gratefully received on the day or send to: The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on July 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.